WHO Member States Adopt Global Pandemic Agreement to Strengthen Future Preparedness

In a historic decision at the 78th World Health Assembly, Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) formally adopted the world’s first-ever Pandemic Agreement. This pivotal agreement represents the culmination of over three years of extensive negotiations spurred by the global health, economic, and social fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The adoption of the agreement marks a significant milestone in global public health policy and signals a unified global resolve to confront and mitigate future pandemic threats in a more equitable, transparent, and coordinated manner.

Building a Safer, Fairer World Post-COVID

The WHO Pandemic Agreement was approved by consensus during a plenary session of the Assembly after receiving near-unanimous support in committee deliberations—124 Member States voted in favor, none opposed, and 11 abstained.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the moment as a breakthrough for international cooperation:

“The world is safer today thanks to the leadership, collaboration and commitment of our Member States. The Agreement is a victory for public health, science and multilateral action. It ensures we can better protect the world from future pandemic threats and reaffirms that our societies and economies must not again face the same devastating losses we endured during COVID-19.”

An Agreement Rooted in Equity and Sovereignty

The newly adopted Pandemic Agreement emphasizes principles of solidarity, equity, and respect for national sovereignty. A key component is the commitment to ensure equitable access to critical medical countermeasures such as vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostics—resources that were often inequitably distributed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, Secretary of Health of the Philippines and President of this year’s World Health Assembly, underscored the importance of translating the agreement into concrete action:

“Now that the Agreement has been brought to life, we must act with urgency to implement its critical elements, including systems to ensure equitable access to life-saving health products. This is our opportunity to apply the hard-earned lessons of COVID-19 to safeguard future generations.”

The agreement also strongly protects the principle of national sovereignty. It explicitly clarifies that WHO does not have the authority to mandate or impose specific domestic laws, policies, or health interventions, such as travel restrictions, vaccine mandates, or lockdowns. As stated in the agreement:

“Nothing in the WHO Pandemic Agreement shall be interpreted as providing the Secretariat of the World Health Organization... any authority to direct, order, alter or otherwise prescribe the national and/or domestic law... of any Party.”

Key Provisions and Commitments

The WHO Pandemic Agreement outlines several essential areas of international cooperation, including:

Equitable access and distribution: Ensuring that all countries, especially low- and middle-income nations, receive timely and fair access to life-saving tools during pandemics.

Global supply chain resilience: Enhancing the capacity for rapid production and distribution of critical medical supplies.

Information sharing and transparency: Mandating timely reporting and data sharing related to outbreaks and pandemic risks.

Scientific collaboration: Encouraging collaborative research and open access to scientific data and innovations.

Legal and ethical standards: Establishing frameworks that balance public health measures with human rights and ethical obligations.

National preparedness investments: Encouraging countries to strengthen their health systems and response capabilities through sustainable domestic investments.

A Global Commitment to Collective Preparedness

This agreement comes at a crucial time when many countries are still rebuilding from the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The adoption sends a clear message that the international community is committed to strengthening global preparedness, not only to prevent future pandemics but also to ensure a coordinated and equitable response when they do occur.

It is now up to each Member State to operationalize the agreement's provisions within their national contexts while upholding international solidarity. As Dr. Tedros emphasized, the success of the agreement will ultimately depend on its implementation.

Looking Ahead

The WHO will play a central facilitative role in supporting countries to meet the agreement’s targets, providing technical guidance, and promoting cross-border collaboration. While the agreement itself does not have enforcement mechanisms, its moral and political weight is expected to significantly influence global health governance.

The WHO Pandemic Agreement stands as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rewrite the rules of global pandemic response—this time with equity, solidarity, and shared humanity at its core.