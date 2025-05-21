Member States Approve 20% Funding Hike for WHO Amid Budget Cuts and Global Uncertainty

In a landmark show of international solidarity for global health, Member States of the World Health Organization (WHO) have approved a 20% increase in assessed contributions—membership dues paid by countries—to support the organization's core work. This decision was made as part of the endorsement of WHO’s 2026–2027 biennial programme budget, which has been finalized at US$ 4.2 billion. The move underscores a renewed global commitment to sustainable health financing even as nations grapple with ongoing economic headwinds.

A Continued Push for Financial Stability

This marks the second consecutive increase of 20% in assessed contributions, following a similar decision made for the 2024–2025 budget cycle. WHO leadership, including Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, welcomed the decision as a "profound vote of confidence" in the organization's mission. Dr. Tedros emphasized that predictable and stable financing is essential for the WHO to uphold its responsibilities in supporting health security, emergency response, and universal health coverage worldwide.

"This is more than a financial decision," Dr. Tedros said. "It is a testament to the enduring value Member States place on collective action for global health. It strengthens our capacity to support countries and communities in building health systems that are resilient and equitable."

Addressing Historical Funding Challenges

Historically, WHO has struggled with an imbalanced and unpredictable funding model. In the 2020–2021 biennium, assessed contributions accounted for only 16% of WHO’s approved programme budget, leaving the agency heavily reliant on voluntary contributions from a limited group of high-income donor countries and private partners. This made long-term planning and sustained program implementation difficult, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Recognizing these structural weaknesses, WHO embarked on a major Transformation initiative in 2017. A key recommendation from that initiative was to gradually increase assessed contributions so they would account for 50% of the organization’s core budget by the 2030–2031 budget cycle.

The current move is a critical step toward reaching that goal and reflects a growing understanding among Member States that sustainable financing is not just an internal matter for WHO, but a global imperative that affects health outcomes across borders.

Adjusted Budget Amid Fiscal Pressures

Despite the increase in assessed contributions, WHO’s originally proposed 2026–2027 budget of US$ 5.3 billion was reduced by 22% to US$ 4.2 billion. This downsizing was necessitated by financial constraints that continue to affect both the organization and its contributing nations.

The revised budget is the first to be fully aligned with WHO’s Fourteenth General Programme of Work (GPW 14), which will guide the organization’s strategy from 2025 to 2028. GPW 14 outlines key priorities including pandemic preparedness, digital health innovation, noncommunicable disease prevention, and the advancement of health equity.

A New Chapter in Global Health Governance

The approval of the revised budget and the increase in mandatory funding contributions come at a time when the world continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and is preparing for future health emergencies. Global leaders have emphasized that strengthening WHO’s financial foundation is essential for addressing existing health disparities and emerging health threats, such as climate change-related diseases and the rise in antimicrobial resistance.

"Strengthening WHO through reliable funding mechanisms is a collective investment in our shared future," said one Member State delegate. "This decision reinforces WHO’s ability to act decisively and independently when global health emergencies strike."

As WHO advances its mandate under GPW 14, this renewed financial commitment is expected to enhance the organization’s ability to deliver on its promise of health for all, leaving no one behind.