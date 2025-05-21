Hillchol: A Breakthrough in Cholera Prevention

Bharat Biotech International Ltd recently announced the successful completion of phase III clinical trials for its oral Cholera Vaccine, Hillchol. The vaccine has proven effective against the Ogawa and Inaba serotypes, demonstrating non-inferior results in healthy Indian adults and children.

The double-blind, randomized trial assessed the safety, immunogenicity, and non-inferiority of Hillchol in comparison to an existing vaccine. Conducted across 10 clinical sites in India, the study involved 1,800 participants divided into three age groups, from infants to adults.

The findings reaffirm Bharat Biotech's commitment to providing accessible, effective vaccines. With global demand for Oral Cholera Vaccines reaching 100 million doses yearly and a worldwide shortage, Bharat Biotech's facilities stand ready to produce 200 million doses of Hillchol annually.

