Tragic End: Love Triangle Leads to Murder in Hussainabad
An 18-year-old woman, Shalimunish, was allegedly murdered in a love triangle dispute in Hussainabad. Her fiancé, Imran, along with his lover, Sakina, and her mother have been arrested. The crime involved strangulation and attempting to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire.
An 18-year-old woman in Hussainabad was allegedly murdered as a result of a love triangle, police reported on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Shalimunish, was engaged to 22-year-old Imran, who had also developed a relationship with another woman, Sakina, via social media.
Upon learning about her fiancé's affair, Shalimunish confronted him, which is believed to have led to a murder conspiracy. On Tuesday, the victim was called to Sakina's home, where she encountered Imran. There, she was allegedly strangled by the pair, as detailed by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar.
To cover up the crime, Imran and Sakina, along with Sakina's mother Zainab, poured kerosene over Shalimunish's body and set it alight to simulate suicide, police disclosed. The body has been sent for a postmortem, and the suspects are in custody as investigations proceed.
