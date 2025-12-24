Left Menu

Tragic End: Love Triangle Leads to Murder in Hussainabad

An 18-year-old woman, Shalimunish, was allegedly murdered in a love triangle dispute in Hussainabad. Her fiancé, Imran, along with his lover, Sakina, and her mother have been arrested. The crime involved strangulation and attempting to destroy evidence by setting the body on fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:55 IST
Tragic End: Love Triangle Leads to Murder in Hussainabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old woman in Hussainabad was allegedly murdered as a result of a love triangle, police reported on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Shalimunish, was engaged to 22-year-old Imran, who had also developed a relationship with another woman, Sakina, via social media.

Upon learning about her fiancé's affair, Shalimunish confronted him, which is believed to have led to a murder conspiracy. On Tuesday, the victim was called to Sakina's home, where she encountered Imran. There, she was allegedly strangled by the pair, as detailed by Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar.

To cover up the crime, Imran and Sakina, along with Sakina's mother Zainab, poured kerosene over Shalimunish's body and set it alight to simulate suicide, police disclosed. The body has been sent for a postmortem, and the suspects are in custody as investigations proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025