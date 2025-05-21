Left Menu

Aayush Wellness Limited Revolutionizes Healthcare with Health ATM Launch in Mumbai

Aayush Wellness Limited is launching its first healthcare center in Mumbai with a unique Health ATM inspired by the E Sanjeevani Telemedicine Service. This center aims to provide proactive and affordable healthcare, enhancing the company's footprint in India's preventive healthcare market while improving offline distribution and digital health solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aayush Wellness Limited, a major player in India's preventive healthcare sector, is set to transform the market with its inaugural healthcare center in Virar, Mumbai. With a focus on accessible and proactive healthcare services, the company has introduced a Health ATM inspired by the E Sanjeevani National Telemedicine Service. This innovative machine conducts a comprehensive range of diagnostic tests in under three minutes, while maintaining digital health records and supporting telemedicine consultations.

In a significant investment of Rs. 25 crores, Aayush Wellness plans to widen its presence across India, expanding its offline distribution network and centralizing preventive healthcare solutions. The move is tied to a strategy that envisions making preventive healthcare a fundamental part of daily life, thereby reducing dependency on reactive treatments.

The company's health ATM conducts up to 59 tests, such as blood and urine tests, at affordable rates, enhancing healthcare accessibility, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. Aayush Wellness' expansion into the $372 billion Indian healthcare market reflects its commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

