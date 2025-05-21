Aid Convoy Breaks Gaza Blockade

An aid convoy comprising at least 15 trucks made its way into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, signaling a hopeful shift following an extended blockade.

The trucks crossed into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, heading towards World Food Program warehouses located in the central region.

This development follows growing international and domestic demands urging the Israeli government to facilitate aid flow to the besieged area, where residents have been battling severe food shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)