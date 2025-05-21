Aid Convoy Breaks Gaza Blockade
After an 11-week blockade, at least 15 aid trucks entered the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing. This move comes in response to both international and domestic pressure on the Israeli government to allow more humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza's struggling population.
An aid convoy comprising at least 15 trucks made its way into the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, signaling a hopeful shift following an extended blockade.
The trucks crossed into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing, heading towards World Food Program warehouses located in the central region.
This development follows growing international and domestic demands urging the Israeli government to facilitate aid flow to the besieged area, where residents have been battling severe food shortages.
