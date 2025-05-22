Global Health Reforms in Turbulent Times

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a significant step by approving a global pandemic accord aimed at boosting preparedness for future health crises. However, the absence of the United States in this initiative raises concerns about the treaty's effectiveness. The accord, adopted by the World Health Assembly in Geneva after three years of negotiations, was met with applause.

In the United States, early education Head Start programs are feeling the pressure from financial cuts and delays prompted by former President Donald Trump's agenda. As millions of children stand affected, local administrators are struggling with grant processing due to the shutdown of crucial oversight offices in major cities.

Amidst these domestic challenges, international trade also faces hurdles. Brazil, grappling with its first confirmed bird flu outbreak, confronts cargo rejections from countries like China and others. The South American nation, a major chicken exporter, watches closely as the situation unfolds with its Brazilian meat lobby emphasizing the impact on global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)