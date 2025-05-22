Left Menu

Global Health Reforms in Turbulent Times

WHO approved a global pandemic accord to enhance preparedness for future pandemics, despite the absence of the US which casts doubt on effectiveness. Meanwhile, US Head Start programs struggle with funding due to Trump's cuts, and Brazilian chicken exporters face challenges from a bird flu outbreak impacting shipments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 02:30 IST
Global Health Reforms in Turbulent Times
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has taken a significant step by approving a global pandemic accord aimed at boosting preparedness for future health crises. However, the absence of the United States in this initiative raises concerns about the treaty's effectiveness. The accord, adopted by the World Health Assembly in Geneva after three years of negotiations, was met with applause.

In the United States, early education Head Start programs are feeling the pressure from financial cuts and delays prompted by former President Donald Trump's agenda. As millions of children stand affected, local administrators are struggling with grant processing due to the shutdown of crucial oversight offices in major cities.

Amidst these domestic challenges, international trade also faces hurdles. Brazil, grappling with its first confirmed bird flu outbreak, confronts cargo rejections from countries like China and others. The South American nation, a major chicken exporter, watches closely as the situation unfolds with its Brazilian meat lobby emphasizing the impact on global supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025