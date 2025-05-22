Delhi's Healthcare Revolution: A Push for Modern Hospitals and Wellness Centers

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed officials to accelerate the construction and renovation of hospitals across Delhi. The chief minister's directive aims to ensure these healthcare facilities adhere to the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS).

Gupta led a review meeting with senior officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department and the Public Works Department to assess ongoing health schemes and infrastructure projects. She reaffirmed Delhi's commitment to accessible and quality healthcare, particularly highlighting initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Vaya Vandana Health Scheme for senior citizens.

Gupta also focused on the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, part of the Ayushman Bharat Mission, with plans to establish 1,139 centers. The government is actively identifying sites and progressing with projects. Gupta emphasized the need for expediency and adherence to quality standards in hospital improvement projects across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)