Hinge Health's IPO Success and Global Drug Pricing Strategies

Hinge Health, a digital health startup, has successfully raised $437.3 million in its recent U.S. IPO. The company priced shares at the higher end of its marketed range, indicating strong investor interest in its promising digital health offerings.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services aims to lower drug prices by tying U.S. prescription costs to those in other high-income countries, pursuing a most-favored-nation pricing model. This follows an executive order intended to make medicines more affordable for Americans.

In a strategic move, Novo Nordisk offers a $199 deal for new users of its weight-loss drug Wegovy for the first month. This initiative aims to curb competition from generic alternatives and make the high-priced drug more accessible.

