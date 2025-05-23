Left Menu

Health Headlines: Food, Finance, and Pharmaceuticals

Recent health news highlights a U.S. report linking childhood diseases to processed food and chemicals, Hinge Health's successful IPO, and Novo Nordisk's discounted drug offering. Other stories include Moderna's vaccine withdrawal, Trump's FDA budget cuts, GSK's drug approval, and legal wins for lesbian mothers in Italy.

A recent U.S. report, spearheaded by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., highlights processed food, chemicals, and overtreatment as potential contributors to chronic childhood illnesses like obesity and autism. This 'clarion call' underscores the urgent need to address soaring rates of health disorders in American children.

In financial news, Hinge Health raised $437.3 million in its U.S. IPO, with shares priced at the upper range of $28 to $32, valuating the company at $3.7 billion in a promising debut. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk launched a temporary discount for its weight-loss drug Wegovy to coincide with a halt on cheaper versions.

Elsewhere, Moderna has withdrawn its application for a COVID-flu shot pending further efficacy data. Additionally, GSK secured FDA approval for its asthma drug to treat a chronic lung condition, and Italy's Constitutional Court's ruling in favor of lesbian mothers using IVF marks a significant legal milestone.

