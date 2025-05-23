Assam Takes Major Steps Toward Regulated Surrogacy Services

On Friday, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal distributed important certificates to five hospitals in the state to establish surrogacy clinics, marking a significant step toward regulated surrogacy processes in Assam.

The state's initiative aligns with national frameworks, emphasizing transparency in offering advanced reproductive services. Establishments like Apollo Fertility and The Institute of Human Reproduction in Guwahati received these certificates, timed with the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The campaigns launched by the state's Appropriate Authority ensure that clinics meet safety and ethical standards before receiving certification, fostering a secure environment for couples requiring these services.

(With inputs from agencies.)