Assam Takes Major Steps Toward Regulated Surrogacy Services

Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal handed certificates to five hospitals for setting up surrogacy clinics. This initiative aims to bring reproductive services under government regulation, ensuring transparency and accountability. The certification follows national regulations and underscores the state's commitment to ethical reproductive care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal distributed important certificates to five hospitals in the state to establish surrogacy clinics, marking a significant step toward regulated surrogacy processes in Assam.

The state's initiative aligns with national frameworks, emphasizing transparency in offering advanced reproductive services. Establishments like Apollo Fertility and The Institute of Human Reproduction in Guwahati received these certificates, timed with the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

The campaigns launched by the state's Appropriate Authority ensure that clinics meet safety and ethical standards before receiving certification, fostering a secure environment for couples requiring these services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

