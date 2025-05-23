Left Menu

Delhi Gears Up: Health Department Issues Covid Advisory

The Delhi government has issued a Covid advisory urging hospitals to ensure the readiness of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines. In response to rising Covid cases, health facilities must send positive samples for genome sequencing and maintain functional medical equipment while reporting data daily.

The Delhi government has taken proactive steps to strengthen its healthcare system amid a resurgence of Covid cases. An advisory issued on Friday directed hospitals to ensure the availability of essential resources like beds, oxygen, and medicines.

Health institutions have been instructed to send all Covid-positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital. This is a part of the effort to monitor and track virus mutations effectively.

The advisory further emphasized the importance of functional medical equipment and mandates daily data reporting on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal.

