Left Menu

COVID-19 Cases Surge: Heightened Surveillance in Ghaziabad's Trans-Hindon Area

Four individuals in Ghaziabad tested positive for COVID-19, prompting increased surveillance by the health department. Three are isolated at home, while one is hospitalized. Cases include an 18-year-old and an elderly couple recently returned from Bengaluru. Enhanced monitoring efforts are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:55 IST
COVID-19 Cases Surge: Heightened Surveillance in Ghaziabad's Trans-Hindon Area
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals in Ghaziabad have been diagnosed with COVID-19, leading to heightened alertness within the district's health department, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Among the infected are an 18-year-old woman, an elderly couple from Vasundhara, and a 37-year-old woman from Vaishali. While three patients are in home isolation, one remains hospitalized.

With cases emerging mainly from the Trans-Hindon area, Dr. R K Gupta announced intensified surveillance measures, including a district-wide survey to identify recent symptoms of fever or related illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025