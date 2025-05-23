COVID-19 Cases Surge: Heightened Surveillance in Ghaziabad's Trans-Hindon Area
Four individuals in Ghaziabad tested positive for COVID-19, prompting increased surveillance by the health department. Three are isolated at home, while one is hospitalized. Cases include an 18-year-old and an elderly couple recently returned from Bengaluru. Enhanced monitoring efforts are underway.
Four individuals in Ghaziabad have been diagnosed with COVID-19, leading to heightened alertness within the district's health department, as confirmed by officials on Friday.
Among the infected are an 18-year-old woman, an elderly couple from Vasundhara, and a 37-year-old woman from Vaishali. While three patients are in home isolation, one remains hospitalized.
With cases emerging mainly from the Trans-Hindon area, Dr. R K Gupta announced intensified surveillance measures, including a district-wide survey to identify recent symptoms of fever or related illness.
