COVID-19 Cases Surge: Heightened Surveillance in Ghaziabad's Trans-Hindon Area

Four individuals in Ghaziabad have been diagnosed with COVID-19, leading to heightened alertness within the district's health department, as confirmed by officials on Friday.

Among the infected are an 18-year-old woman, an elderly couple from Vasundhara, and a 37-year-old woman from Vaishali. While three patients are in home isolation, one remains hospitalized.

With cases emerging mainly from the Trans-Hindon area, Dr. R K Gupta announced intensified surveillance measures, including a district-wide survey to identify recent symptoms of fever or related illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)