Proactive Health Measures Implemented to Combat Diseases Amid Heavy Rainfall in Sai Layout
In response to heavy rainfall and potential disease outbreaks in Sai Layout, BBMP has initiated preventive health measures. Efforts include setting up health camps, distributing essential medicines, and conducting public health education. These actions aim to curb the spread of diseases like dengue and ensure public safety.
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced that proactive measures have been implemented to prevent disease outbreaks and mitigate public inconvenience due to persistent rainfall in Sai Layout, Bengaluru.
Since May 18, continuous rains have inundated the Horamavu Ward of Mahadevapura Zone, disrupting daily activities and causing waterlogging. In response, BBMP officials, led by Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner K N Ramesh, have deployed a medical team and set up a health camp in the area.
The health camp, organized by BBMP's health department, includes essential medical supplies, and services such as blood pressure monitoring, with Accredited Social Health Activists conducting educational door-to-door visits. Approximately 115 residents have received treatment, and disinfection measures are being taken to prevent diseases like dengue.
