Left Menu

Proactive Health Measures Implemented to Combat Diseases Amid Heavy Rainfall in Sai Layout

In response to heavy rainfall and potential disease outbreaks in Sai Layout, BBMP has initiated preventive health measures. Efforts include setting up health camps, distributing essential medicines, and conducting public health education. These actions aim to curb the spread of diseases like dengue and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:09 IST
Proactive Health Measures Implemented to Combat Diseases Amid Heavy Rainfall in Sai Layout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced that proactive measures have been implemented to prevent disease outbreaks and mitigate public inconvenience due to persistent rainfall in Sai Layout, Bengaluru.

Since May 18, continuous rains have inundated the Horamavu Ward of Mahadevapura Zone, disrupting daily activities and causing waterlogging. In response, BBMP officials, led by Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner K N Ramesh, have deployed a medical team and set up a health camp in the area.

The health camp, organized by BBMP's health department, includes essential medical supplies, and services such as blood pressure monitoring, with Accredited Social Health Activists conducting educational door-to-door visits. Approximately 115 residents have received treatment, and disinfection measures are being taken to prevent diseases like dengue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025