Nine-Month-Old Tests Positive for Covid-19 Amidst Rising Cases in Bengaluru

A nine-month-old baby boy in Bengaluru has tested positive for Covid-19, according to health department officials.

Harsh Gupta, principal secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department, confirmed that the child tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test on May 22 and is currently stable in Vani Vilas Hospital.

Of the 35 active cases reported in the state, 32 are from Bengaluru. Officials suggest the public adhere to Covid-19 protocols given the observed rise in cases over the past 20 days.

