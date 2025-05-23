Left Menu

Nine-Month-Old Tests Positive for Covid-19 Amidst Rising Cases in Bengaluru

A nine-month-old from Bengaluru has tested positive for Covid-19, marking a rise in city cases. The Health department recommends adherence to Covid-19 protocols, especially for vulnerable groups. The child, now stable, is in hospital care as officials monitor the situation, urging proactive public compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 21:56 IST
  • India

A nine-month-old baby boy in Bengaluru has tested positive for Covid-19, according to health department officials.

Harsh Gupta, principal secretary of the Health & Family Welfare department, confirmed that the child tested positive via a Rapid Antigen Test on May 22 and is currently stable in Vani Vilas Hospital.

Of the 35 active cases reported in the state, 32 are from Bengaluru. Officials suggest the public adhere to Covid-19 protocols given the observed rise in cases over the past 20 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

