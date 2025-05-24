Healthcare Headlines: Innovations, Challenges, and Market Dynamics

Healthcare news from this week highlights strong market performances, policy changes, and significant health developments. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings had successful trading debuts in Hong Kong, raising $1.4 billion. Their debut capped a robust week where more than $6.5 billion in shares were traded in Hong Kong, led by CATL's monumental $5.3 billion listing.

A commission led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. released a report highlighting issues such as processed foods and chemicals contributing to chronic illnesses among children. The report is an effort to spotlight increasing rates of childhood obesity, diabetes, and other severe health conditions.

Elsewhere, Novo Nordisk announced discounts for its weight-loss drug Wegovy, while the FDA approved GSK's asthma drug for broader use. In international health news, the World Organisation for Animal Health suggested expanded animal vaccinations to aid global health and trade amid Brazil's bird flu challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)