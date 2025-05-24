Revolutionizing Teen Depression Diagnosis: Blood Test Breakthrough

In a groundbreaking advancement for adolescent mental health care, scientists at McGill University have identified nine biological markers in blood that hold the potential to diagnose depression in teenagers accurately. Published in a recent study, these findings promise to change how depression is detected and treated in young individuals, paving the way for timely interventions.

Led by Dr. Cecilia Flores, the research uncovers that these nine markers, known as microRNAs, are elevated in the blood of teens with depression. Significantly, these microRNAs not only indicate the presence of the condition but also predict how symptoms might progress over time. The implications are profound as adolescent depression is increasing, often leading to serious, long-term challenges, emphasized Dr. Flores.

The study involved collaboration with UCLA and Stanford University and included 62 teenagers. Researchers employed an innovative method of using small blood samples collected via finger prick and stored as dried blood spots, making the process minimally invasive and scalable for real-world application. The study progresses a step closer to an objective, blood-based screening tool that could revolutionize early and effective intervention strategies in teenage depression.

(With inputs from agencies.)