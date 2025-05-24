Gautam Budh Nagar Implements Quarantine Measures as Covid-19 Case Emerges

A 55-year-old woman in Noida has been quarantined at home following a positive Covid-19 test, officials reported on Saturday. Her family members' samples have been sent for further testing, according to the chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar district, Narendra Kumar.

The woman had traveled by train on May 14, which has prompted the collection of additional samples from family members to ensure containment of any potential spread of the virus.

The district administration is fully prepared to address the situation and has encouraged residents not to panic, but to adhere strictly to safety protocols, such as wearing masks and practicing hand hygiene.

(With inputs from agencies.)