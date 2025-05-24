UP's Push for a Malnutrition-Free Future: Expanding Take Home Ration Network

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to expand its 'Take home ration' programme by establishing 347 new production units by the 2026-27 fiscal year. An official statement announced a substantial budget of Rs 273.50 crore dedicated to this goal.

Currently, 204 THR units operate in 43 districts, serving 288 projects and offering nutritious food to children aged three to six, as well as pregnant and lactating mothers. The expansion aims to ensure wider access and decentralize production to strengthen local supply chains.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of a malnutrition-free Uttar Pradesh aligns with the initiative's dual goals of nutrition and employment. The THR units will use locally grown crops, improving both nutritional value and community acceptance, while also creating job opportunities across the state.