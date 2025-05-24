Left Menu

Mild COVID-19 Cases on the Rise: A Detailed Overview

Most COVID-19 cases in Indian states are mild and under home care, as reported by official sources. Union Health Ministry continues vigilant monitoring. New variants NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 detected but not concerning. COVID cases are rising slowly, with minor symptoms in the majority of affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a rise in global COVID-19 cases, official sources report that most infections across Indian states are mild, with patients primarily under home care. The Union Health Secretary, alongside top health officials, reviewed the situation extensively on Saturday to ensure readiness in tackling any future surge.

Health departments across states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra are employing the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR's network to monitor respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, meticulously. Officials confirmed no evidence of increased transmissibility or severity in reported variants such as NB.1.8.1 and LF.7.

INSACOG data highlights JN.1 as the predominant COVID-19 variant in India. As of mid-May, the country reported 257 active cases, with individual cases noted across various regions, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, reflecting a gradual rise over recent weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

