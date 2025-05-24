Left Menu

Rishikesh on Alert: Monitoring Covid-19 Amid Chardham Yatra

Two Covid-19 cases have been reported in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Officials, including Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar, state no immediate threat exists as the patients were infected from other states. Genome sequencing and health monitoring are in place, particularly along the Chardham Yatra route with international visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:03 IST
Rishikesh on Alert: Monitoring Covid-19 Amid Chardham Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

Two Covid-19 cases have surfaced in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, causing health officials to boost monitoring efforts. State Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar assured there is no need for immediate concern as the patients came infected from other states.

Despite the mild threat, the state's health department is taking preventive measures including genome sequencing to track any new virus strains. The presence of international pilgrims for the Chardham Yatra escalates the need for vigilance.

Health department staff have been strategically posted along the Yatra route to ensure safety measures are followed, safeguarding the influx of lakhs of devotees expected from across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

