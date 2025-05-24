Rishikesh on Alert: Monitoring Covid-19 Amid Chardham Yatra

Two Covid-19 cases have surfaced in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, causing health officials to boost monitoring efforts. State Health Secretary Dr. R Rajesh Kumar assured there is no need for immediate concern as the patients came infected from other states.

Despite the mild threat, the state's health department is taking preventive measures including genome sequencing to track any new virus strains. The presence of international pilgrims for the Chardham Yatra escalates the need for vigilance.

Health department staff have been strategically posted along the Yatra route to ensure safety measures are followed, safeguarding the influx of lakhs of devotees expected from across the globe.

