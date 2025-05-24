Left Menu

Bengaluru Covid-19 Spike: Health Minister Urges Calm

An 84-year-old man's death in Bengaluru, testing positive for Covid-19, prompts State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to assure residents. Despite rising cases, he emphasizes the state's readiness and urges maintaining routines without panic. A potential sub-variant, JN. 1, is being monitored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 84-year-old man with severe comorbidities passed away in Bengaluru, with tests confirming a positive result for Covid-19 posthumously, health officials reported.

Admitted to a private hospital in Whitefield, the individual succumbed on May 17, with test results returned on Saturday showing a positive Covid-19 case. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the media, urging citizens not to panic amidst rising cases statewide.

Rao assured the public that all necessary precautions are being undertaken to mitigate the virus's spread and clarified that no special restrictions are in place, allowing for normalcy in daily life. The minister also noted that an observed uptick in cases may be linked to a possible sub-variant, similar to those seen in other Southeast Asian countries.

