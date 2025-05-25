Health Industry Soars with New Listings, Approvals, and Challenges

Hong Kong's stock market witnessed a surge this week, marked by successful listings including Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals and Mirxes Holdings, boosting investor confidence. The health sector's performance was underscored by CATL's landmark $5.3 billion listing, marking the largest public offering globally this year.

In parallel, international health discussions emphasized the necessity of animal vaccines to safeguard public health and maintain trade, especially as Brazil battles an avian flu outbreak, threatening its poultry exports. The potential impact on global trade underscores the urgency of enhanced vaccination strategies.

Stateside, Moderna continues to innovate, filing for FDA approval of its updated COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, targeting specific virus strains. Concurrently, GSK and Bayer secured new FDA and EU approvals respectively, while U.S. patients navigate regulatory pivots affecting access to weight-loss drugs.

