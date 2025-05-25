Left Menu

Global Recognition for Ayurveda: Ayush Ministry's Landmark Deal with WHO

In a landmark development, the Ministry of Ayush and WHO signed an agreement to include a Traditional Medicine module in the International Classification of Health Interventions. This move aims to integrate Ayurveda and other traditional systems into global healthcare, enhancing accessibility and standardization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and WHO marks a pivotal moment for traditional medicine on the world stage. Announced during the 122nd Mann Ki Baat episode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this collaboration introduces a Traditional Medicine module in the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI).

The module signifies a systematic recognition of therapies from Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, and Unani within globally standardized frameworks, enhancing billing transparency and insurance integration. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded India's contribution, emphasizing the alignment with the vision of 'Health for All.'

This initiative aims to embed Ayush as a respected part of global healthcare, underscoring the scientific classification and international standardization of India's rich traditional medical systems.

Latest News

