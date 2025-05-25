Global Recognition for Ayurveda: Ayush Ministry's Landmark Deal with WHO
In a landmark development, the Ministry of Ayush and WHO signed an agreement to include a Traditional Medicine module in the International Classification of Health Interventions. This move aims to integrate Ayurveda and other traditional systems into global healthcare, enhancing accessibility and standardization.
- Country:
- India
An agreement between the Ministry of Ayush and WHO marks a pivotal moment for traditional medicine on the world stage. Announced during the 122nd Mann Ki Baat episode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this collaboration introduces a Traditional Medicine module in the International Classification of Health Interventions (ICHI).
The module signifies a systematic recognition of therapies from Ayurveda, Yoga, Siddha, and Unani within globally standardized frameworks, enhancing billing transparency and insurance integration. WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lauded India's contribution, emphasizing the alignment with the vision of 'Health for All.'
This initiative aims to embed Ayush as a respected part of global healthcare, underscoring the scientific classification and international standardization of India's rich traditional medical systems.
