Manipal Hospitals Brings Specialized Care Closer to Mizoram

Manipal Hospitals has announced plans to operate regular outpatient departments (OPDs) in collaboration with Aizawl Civil Hospital, aiming to offer specialized medical services in Mizoram.

Dr. Kaushik Biswas revealed that the facilities would address chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders, common in northeastern states like Mizoram.

Respiratory issues such as COPD and asthma will also be tackled in these OPDs, managed under the guidance of Dr. Debraj Jash, enhancing access to specialized pulmonary care in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)