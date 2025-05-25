Manipal Hospitals Brings Specialized Care Closer to Mizoram
Manipal Hospitals is set to launch regular outpatient departments (OPDs) in collaboration with Aizawl Civil Hospital to offer specialized medical services. Aiming to tackle chronic diseases prevalent in northeastern India, these initiatives will focus on cardiology, neurosurgery, and respiratory care.
Manipal Hospitals has announced plans to operate regular outpatient departments (OPDs) in collaboration with Aizawl Civil Hospital, aiming to offer specialized medical services in Mizoram.
Dr. Kaushik Biswas revealed that the facilities would address chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders, common in northeastern states like Mizoram.
Respiratory issues such as COPD and asthma will also be tackled in these OPDs, managed under the guidance of Dr. Debraj Jash, enhancing access to specialized pulmonary care in the region.
