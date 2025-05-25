Left Menu

Manipal Hospitals Brings Specialized Care Closer to Mizoram

Manipal Hospitals is set to launch regular outpatient departments (OPDs) in collaboration with Aizawl Civil Hospital to offer specialized medical services. Aiming to tackle chronic diseases prevalent in northeastern India, these initiatives will focus on cardiology, neurosurgery, and respiratory care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:00 IST
Manipal Hospitals Brings Specialized Care Closer to Mizoram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipal Hospitals has announced plans to operate regular outpatient departments (OPDs) in collaboration with Aizawl Civil Hospital, aiming to offer specialized medical services in Mizoram.

Dr. Kaushik Biswas revealed that the facilities would address chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and thyroid disorders, common in northeastern states like Mizoram.

Respiratory issues such as COPD and asthma will also be tackled in these OPDs, managed under the guidance of Dr. Debraj Jash, enhancing access to specialized pulmonary care in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025