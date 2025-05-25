Haddad Weighs Financial Transaction Tax Tweaks

Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, has revealed insights into the government's decision-making process regarding the increase of the IOF tax on financial transactions. According to Haddad, the move was deliberated over at President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's table, in discussions with key ministers, as reported by O Globo.

Questions were raised during a recent interview about the possibility of another review of such measures, given that the IOF rates experienced a partial reduction on Friday. Haddad responded by emphasizing that regulatory policies undergo ongoing recalibration.

Haddad remarked, 'I am constantly reassessing the Finance Ministry's regulatory measures to ensure they meet our economic policy objectives,' suggesting that further adjustments could be considered to bolster Brazil's economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)