Left Menu

Haddad Weighs Financial Transaction Tax Tweaks

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad discussed the recent increase in the IOF tax on financial transactions. Haddad stated that the decision was made at President Lula’s table after consultation with relevant ministers. He noted that regulatory measures, such as the IOF rates, are continually reassessed to align with economic goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 21:23 IST
Haddad Weighs Financial Transaction Tax Tweaks

Brazil's Finance Minister, Fernando Haddad, has revealed insights into the government's decision-making process regarding the increase of the IOF tax on financial transactions. According to Haddad, the move was deliberated over at President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's table, in discussions with key ministers, as reported by O Globo.

Questions were raised during a recent interview about the possibility of another review of such measures, given that the IOF rates experienced a partial reduction on Friday. Haddad responded by emphasizing that regulatory policies undergo ongoing recalibration.

Haddad remarked, 'I am constantly reassessing the Finance Ministry's regulatory measures to ensure they meet our economic policy objectives,' suggesting that further adjustments could be considered to bolster Brazil's economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025