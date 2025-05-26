Left Menu

Understanding Abs and Core: The Invisible Work Behind Your Workout

The terms "abs" and "core" refer to different groups of muscles in your body, with abs focused on visible aesthetics and core encompassing a broader group important for function. While both play roles in stability and athletic performance, evidence suggests core strength alone doesn’t prevent back pain or significantly enhance athleticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:38 IST
Understanding Abs and Core: The Invisible Work Behind Your Workout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

The terms "abs" and "core" are often used interchangeably in fitness circles, yet they denote different groups within your body. While "abs" refer to the muscles visible on your stomach, "core" includes a broader array involving your back, hips, and other stability-related muscles. This distinction highlights their varying roles in aesthetics and function.

Despite the emphasis on core training, evidence shows that simply having strong core muscles isn't a surefire way to prevent lower back pain or significantly boost athletic performance. Studies suggest core stability training can assist in reducing back pain, but is no more effective than general exercises like walking.

While core strength may show minor improvements in athletic abilities, its direct influence on sports performance remains unclear. Nonetheless, core exercises are beneficial in broader fitness regimes and in maintaining functional strength and health, especially as we age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025