WHO and AU Deepen Health Alliance with Renewed Strategic Pact at WHA78

In a pivotal moment for African public health, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the African Union (AU) Commission today reaffirmed their enduring partnership through the signing of a renewed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. This updated agreement sets a transformative tone for health cooperation on the continent, particularly amid global financial constraints and shifting aid paradigms.

Signed by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Her Excellency Ambassador Amma Adomaa Twum-Amoah, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development (on behalf of AU Commission Chairperson H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf), the MoU cements the two organizations’ joint commitment to advancing universal health coverage (UHC), bolstering health system resilience, and accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to health.

A Renewed Alliance for Health Sovereignty

The agreement emphasizes the growing leadership role of the African Union in global health governance. With the AU now a full member of the G20, the continent is asserting its voice and reshaping international health discourse. The renewed MoU is designed to streamline institutional collaboration, ensure policy coherence, and drive implementation of Africa’s key health priorities.

Commissioner Twum-Amoah hailed the agreement as a milestone in collective action:

“This Agreement marks a new chapter in AU–WHO cooperation. By working together more closely, we can better respond to the health needs of our populations and ensure that no one is left behind… We need to move from budgeting for survival to planning for health sovereignty.”

Her remarks underscore the AU’s strategy of shifting from dependency on foreign aid to building autonomous and sustainable health systems capable of managing the continent’s public health challenges.

Five Strategic Pillars of Collaboration

The renewed MoU identifies five core areas where cooperation will be intensified:

1. Health Systems Strengthening

WHO and the AU will collaborate on a range of systems-level interventions including:

Harmonization of regulatory policies

Expansion of local pharmaceutical production

Integration of traditional medicine into primary care

Enhancing domestic health financing mechanisms

Training and development of a resilient health workforce

Accelerating digital health innovations and data systems

2. Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal, Child, and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH)

The partnership will continue to support programs such as the Campaign on Accelerated Reduction of Maternal Mortality in Africa (CARMMA Plus 2021–2030) and the Addis Ababa Declaration on Immunization (ADi). These initiatives are vital to reducing maternal and child mortality and improving adolescent health outcomes.

3. Disease Prevention and Control

The updated agreement supports continental efforts to curb both communicable and noncommunicable diseases. It aligns with AU frameworks targeting:

HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria

Elimination of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs)

Reduction of viral hepatitis burden

Strengthening noncommunicable disease surveillance and prevention programs

4. Nutrition and Food Security

In partnership with WHO, the AU will advance the Africa Nutrition Strategy 2015–2025, working to combat malnutrition, promote food security, and integrate nutrition into broader health and development agendas.

5. Health in Emergency Settings

The MoU also reaffirms both organizations' commitment to crisis response, aiming to strengthen Africa’s capacity to handle health emergencies triggered by conflicts, natural disasters, pandemics, and climate-related events. Joint planning, rapid deployment, and coordination of emergency responses are critical components of this effort.

A Strategic Shift in Global Health Dynamics

Dr. Tedros underscored the geopolitical relevance of the renewed MoU, noting:

“This renewed agreement comes at a critical time, as cuts to bilateral aid imperil the health of millions in Africa. It reflects our determination to translate our partnership into tangible results... and support countries to leave behind the era of aid dependency and transition to sustainable self-reliance.”

This evolution in the WHO-AU relationship signals a broader strategic shift: from externally driven aid models to a partnership rooted in continental ownership and capacity-building. The cooperation aims to fortify regional institutions and develop home-grown solutions to Africa’s public health challenges.

Looking Ahead

The MoU builds on the foundational agreement established in 2019 but takes a bolder step toward synchronized regional action. It enhances coherence between the AU’s various health bodies, including the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), and solidifies WHO’s role as both a technical advisor and operational partner.

As Africa continues to confront health security threats while striving for UHC, this renewed agreement marks a significant step forward. It demonstrates how regional solidarity and global collaboration can converge to promote health, equity, and resilience.