Paving the Path for Cancer Care: Amit Shah Lays Foundation for 'Swasti Niwas'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken a significant step in cancer care, laying the foundation stone for 'Swasti Niwas', a planned residential facility adjacent to the National Cancer Institute. Designed to serve cancer patients and their caregivers, this initiative marks a commitment to providing essential support in a challenging time.

Shah was joined by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during the ceremony. This development comes as part of the ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure within the region. Founded in 2012, the National Cancer Institute was officially inaugurated by Mohan Bhagwat earlier this year.

Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, having arrived in Nagpur on Sunday night. His itinerary includes further stops in Nanded and Mumbai, where additional engagements are planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)