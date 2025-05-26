Delhi's Vigilant Stand Against COVID-19: No Fatalities But Prepared for the Worst

Delhi has reported a total of 104 active COVID-19 cases, according to official data. Health officials stated that 24 patients have recovered in the past week, while last week the number of active cases was 99, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard.

A senior Delhi government health official confirmed the figures and noted that though the situation is under control, authorities are keeping a close watch for any potential surge.

There have been no Covid-related fatalities in recent weeks. On Friday, the Delhi government issued an advisory urging hospitals to ensure preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs, and functional equipment like ventilators and BiPAP machines.

(With inputs from agencies.)