Delhi's Vigilant Stand Against COVID-19: No Fatalities But Prepared for the Worst
Delhi reports 104 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 recoveries in the past week. The situation is stable with no recent fatalities. The government has issued an advisory to hospitals for pandemic preparedness, ensuring adequate resources such as beds, oxygen, and necessary medical equipment remain available.
- Country:
- India
Delhi has reported a total of 104 active COVID-19 cases, according to official data. Health officials stated that 24 patients have recovered in the past week, while last week the number of active cases was 99, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard.
A senior Delhi government health official confirmed the figures and noted that though the situation is under control, authorities are keeping a close watch for any potential surge.
There have been no Covid-related fatalities in recent weeks. On Friday, the Delhi government issued an advisory urging hospitals to ensure preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs, and functional equipment like ventilators and BiPAP machines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza Blockade Intensifies Humanitarian Crisis: Hospitals Struggle to Feed Patients
Hospitals say Israeli airstrikes in Gaza kill 48 people, including 22 children, reports AP.
Fortis Hospitals Partners with Teleflex for Innovative UroLift Training Hub
Israeli strikes across Gaza overnight killed at least 66 people, hospitals say as Israel steps up its offensive, reports AP.
Miss World 2025 Contestants Highlight Hyderabad's Medical Tourism at AIG Hospitals