Delhi's Vigilant Stand Against COVID-19: No Fatalities But Prepared for the Worst

Delhi reports 104 active COVID-19 cases, with 24 recoveries in the past week. The situation is stable with no recent fatalities. The government has issued an advisory to hospitals for pandemic preparedness, ensuring adequate resources such as beds, oxygen, and necessary medical equipment remain available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:25 IST
Delhi has reported a total of 104 active COVID-19 cases, according to official data. Health officials stated that 24 patients have recovered in the past week, while last week the number of active cases was 99, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's COVID-19 dashboard.

A senior Delhi government health official confirmed the figures and noted that though the situation is under control, authorities are keeping a close watch for any potential surge.

There have been no Covid-related fatalities in recent weeks. On Friday, the Delhi government issued an advisory urging hospitals to ensure preparedness, including the availability of beds, oxygen, essential drugs, and functional equipment like ventilators and BiPAP machines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

