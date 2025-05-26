Left Menu

Delhi Stays Calm: COVID-19 Preparedness in Full Swing

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reassures citizens about COVID-19 preparedness, stating hospitals are ready to manage potential case rises. Currently, Delhi has 104 COVID-19 cases with no need for panic. Health Minister Pankaj Singh notes the cases show influenza-like symptoms and advises vigilance without alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:28 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured the public that the city is well-prepared for any potential increase in COVID-19 cases. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Gupta emphasized that hospitals are fully equipped to handle the situation, with no reason for citizens to panic.

Currently, Delhi records 104 COVID-19 cases, and the administration has issued an advisory to keep the public informed. Gupta remarked that the situation has been thoroughly analyzed and remains under control.

Echoing this sentiment, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh explained that while 23 new cases had been reported by Thursday, the government is confirming if these involve recent travelers. Singh highlighted that the virus variant observed exhibits normal influenza-like symptoms, urging caution but stressing no cause for concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

