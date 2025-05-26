Left Menu

Lupin's Strategic Biosimilar Deal with SteinCares Aims to Transform Retinal Care in Latin America

Lupin has signed an agreement with SteinCares for the commercialization of biosimilar ranibizumab in Latin America, excluding Mexico and Argentina. SteinCares will manage regulatory and commercial activities, while Lupin handles manufacturing. This collaboration aims to enhance retinal care access in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:30 IST
Lupin, a leading drug maker, has officially entered into a licensing and supply agreement with SteinCares to commercialize the biosimilar ranibizumab across the Latin American market, excluding Mexico and Argentina.

As per the agreement details, SteinCares is set to undertake regulatory submissions, registrations, and commercialization efforts, while Mumbai's Lupin will focus on the manufacturing process of ranibizumab. This strategic collaboration is aimed at broadening access to advanced retinal therapies in the region.

Ranibizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody fragment, is crucial for treating conditions like Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema. Lupin President Biotechnology Cyrus Karkaria expressed ambitions to reinvigorate retinal care in the region through this endeavor.

