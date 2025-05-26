Left Menu

Stay Protected: Health Advisory Issued Amidst National COVID Surge

Amidst rising national COVID-19 cases, Una's Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma reassured that no cases have been reported locally. He emphasized not to panic and outlined measures including available medical resources. Residents are urged to maintain hygiene and avoid crowds if symptomatic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:08 IST
Amidst a rise in COVID-19 infections nationwide, Una's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Verma, assured residents that no local cases have been reported, providing a sense of calm within the district.

While acknowledging recent cases of cough, cold, and acute respiratory infections, Dr Verma urged the public not to panic, highlighting that the health department is well-prepared with sufficient beds, oxygen supplies, and necessary medications.

In addition, the advisory stresses the importance of hand hygiene and avoiding crowded areas for those exhibiting symptoms. It particularly warns vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, to take extra precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

