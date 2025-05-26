Left Menu

Amazon India's Women's Health Initiative: Transforming Period Poverty into Opportunity

Amazon India's women's health initiative aims to reach 200,000 women and girls by 2025, tackling period poverty through sanitary products and education. The initiative offers entrepreneurial support and sustainable livelihoods, addressing menstrual health for underserved communities through Gram Mitr and Pragati Mitr programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:19 IST
Amazon India is poised to make a significant impact with the launch of the second phase of its women's health initiative. The project aims to benefit 2 lakh women and girls across the country by 2025, targeting period poverty with locally made sanitary products, educational resources, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Speaking at the inauguration event at Singahalli Community Centre in Bengaluru, Karuna Shanker Pande, Vice President of Amazon Logistics, India, emphasized the initiative's broader goals. "This initiative extends beyond addressing hygiene issues. It fosters economic opportunity, challenges entrenched taboos, and builds community leadership," Pande stated. Currently, Amazon operates sanitary napkin manufacturing units in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, reaching over 50,000 women and girls from underserved communities, according to a press release.

In its commitment to sustainability and health, Amazon will support over 500 women entrepreneurs by 2027. This effort is set to create sustainable livelihoods while enhancing menstrual health access, building on their Gram Mitr and Pragati Mitr programs, which address menstrual health among adolescent girls and women in various communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

