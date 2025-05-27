Strengthening Blood Transfusion Safety in Rajasthan

Rajasthan's blood transfusion system in hospitals is set for an overhaul, as Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar emphasized improvements on Monday. The minister convened a meeting to address protocols and technical advancements post a tragic error at Jaipur's SMA hospital.

The incident, involving a wrong blood transfusion leading to a patient's death, prompted urgent directives from Khinvsar. He reinforced that patient safety is paramount and stipulated zero tolerance for negligence in the healthcare process.

Future measures include mandatory blood group inclusion in patient records, enhanced SOP compliance, and the presence of trained staff in critical care. Regular assessments of hospital wards and blood banks will be conducted to uphold stringent standards.

