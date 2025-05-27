Left Menu

Telangana Acts Swiftly Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha urged officials to monitor COVID-19 cases and public education. Despite a recent case, experts assure the situation is stable. Though sporadic rises occur globally, hospitalisations are low. India’s herd immunity aids in stabilisation. Individuals with comorbidities should remain cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2025 09:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 09:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Health Minister, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, has taken proactive measures to address the rising concerns about COVID-19 cases in the region. He urged officials to closely monitor the situation and educate the public on necessary precautions.

Despite the report of a new COVID-19 case in Telangana, experts believe the situation is under control, according to data and research. India's established herd immunity plays a crucial role in keeping the situation stable.

While there are sporadic increases in cases globally, hospitalisation rates remain low. The minister emphasized that those with comorbidities should exercise caution, though no immediate threat to public health exists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

