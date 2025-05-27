Somalia's Silent Crisis: The Impact of Vanishing Aid on Hungry Children

The wails of malnourished children echo through the wards of Banadir Hospital in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Among them was Maka'il Mohamed, a 1-year-old whose fight for life ended as doctors struggled to aid his labored breathing. His father, Mohamed Ma'ow, brought him to the hospital too late.

The boy's death illuminates a dire situation for many Somali families who struggle to feed their children as substantial U.S. aid funding, once bolstering such efforts, is dismantled under new policies. Former Somali officials echo warnings of a catastrophe as nutrition centers shutter nationwide.

Nutrition programs vital to over 55,000 children close amidst these funding cuts, while the U.S. government indicates plans for transition but details remain scarce, heightening fears of widespread hunger and health system collapse in one of the most fragile environments globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)