Left Menu

Somalia's Silent Crisis: The Impact of Vanishing Aid on Hungry Children

In Somalia, the closure of crucial nutrition centers due to U.S. aid cuts has spurred a crisis, leaving thousands of malnourished children without vital support. The absence of funds jeopardizes the lives of 55,000 children, while families and healthcare workers grapple with the escalating tragedy of food insecurity in a fragile system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mogadishu | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:24 IST
Somalia's Silent Crisis: The Impact of Vanishing Aid on Hungry Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The wails of malnourished children echo through the wards of Banadir Hospital in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu. Among them was Maka'il Mohamed, a 1-year-old whose fight for life ended as doctors struggled to aid his labored breathing. His father, Mohamed Ma'ow, brought him to the hospital too late.

The boy's death illuminates a dire situation for many Somali families who struggle to feed their children as substantial U.S. aid funding, once bolstering such efforts, is dismantled under new policies. Former Somali officials echo warnings of a catastrophe as nutrition centers shutter nationwide.

Nutrition programs vital to over 55,000 children close amidst these funding cuts, while the U.S. government indicates plans for transition but details remain scarce, heightening fears of widespread hunger and health system collapse in one of the most fragile environments globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025