Rising Temperatures Linked to Increased Female Cancer Cases in MENA

A recent study highlights a worrying trend in the Middle East and North Africa, where rising temperatures appear to be linked to higher rates of female cancer cases and deaths.

Conducted by researchers from The American University in Cairo, the study analyzed cancer data from 1998 to 2019. It found a statistically significant increase in both prevalence and mortality of cancers such as ovarian, breast, and uterine, corresponding to each degree Celsius rise in temperature.

The findings, published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, suggest that climate change and rising temperatures could exacerbate existing health inequalities, particularly affecting marginalized women who face greater exposure to environmental risks and limited access to healthcare.

