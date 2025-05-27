Bomb Threat at Swasthya Bhavan Stirs Panic

The West Bengal Health Department headquarters, known as 'Swasthya Bhavan', became the center of panic on Tuesday after authorities received an email threatening a bomb attack. This alarming communication came just a day after a similar email threat was deemed a hoax, according to local police officers.

A comprehensive security response was immediately triggered, deploying a large contingent of police personnel, bomb disposal units, and dog squads to the Swasthya Bhavan located in Sector V, Salt Lake. An officer from the Electronic Complex Police Station confirmed that a detailed search operation was underway to ensure the safety of the premises.

The threatening email warned that improvised explosive devices (IEDs) had been hidden within the building and were set to detonate shortly after 5 PM. Authorities are actively tracking the email's origin as part of their ongoing investigation into these threats.

