SA Launches Cancer Survivors Month with Symbolic Ribbon Statue

As South Africa prepares to mark Cancer Survivors Month this June, three leading organisations — the National Cancer Registry (NCR), the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA), and the non-profit Living with Cancer South Africa — have joined forces to host a deeply symbolic pre-launch event. Held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025, at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), the event aims to spotlight survivors, commemorate lost loved ones, and spark conversations around cancer support and awareness.

Cancer Survivors Month, observed globally every June, is dedicated to celebrating the lives and resilience of individuals who have triumphed over cancer. It also serves as a platform for amplifying the voices of families, caregivers, and advocates who continue to walk this difficult path alongside patients.

Unveiling of a Powerful Symbol of Hope and Remembrance

One of the event’s most moving highlights was the unveiling of a monumental ribbon statue — a powerful emblem of strength and remembrance. The ribbon, to be permanently installed at the NICD, was donated by Johan Groenewald in memory of his wife, Heidi, who lost her battle with cancer in October 2024.

“This statue is more than metal and stone — it’s a shared symbol of love, loss, and unbreakable spirit,” Groenewald said in a statement. His tribute resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom were survivors, families of those lost, and healthcare professionals.

The statue’s installation not only marks the beginning of Cancer Survivors Month but also acts as a daily reminder for the public and medical professionals of the human stories behind the statistics.

Leading Voices Call for Unity, Action, and Reflection

Dr Mazvita Muchengeti, Head of the National Cancer Registry, expressed his pride in this collaborative initiative and reaffirmed the NCR’s commitment to cancer surveillance and patient support.

“This is an opportunity not just to celebrate survivors, but also to create safe spaces for collective reflection — where the community can come together to remember, honour, and support one another,” said Muchengeti. “We are proud to partner with organisations that share a common vision for better cancer care and stronger patient advocacy.”

Belinda Wagner, founder of Living with Cancer South Africa and a survivor herself, highlighted the emotional and psychological dimensions of surviving cancer. Diagnosed in 2017 with a rare cancer, Wagner’s personal journey has since evolved into a national mission to ensure no survivor feels invisible.

“Cancer Survivors Month is more than a celebration; it’s a movement,” Wagner said. “We’re not just highlighting recovery — we’re calling for awareness, better care, deeper compassion, and inclusive policies that support every life touched by cancer.”

Strengthening a National Network for Cancer Support and Awareness

CANSA, a cornerstone of South Africa’s cancer response since 1931, continues to play a vital role in education, early detection, research, and support. The organisation works closely with communities and the health sector to improve public understanding of cancer risks, treatments, and available resources.

“Through research, policy advocacy, and community outreach, CANSA strives to drive South Africa towards a cancer-free society,” said a representative from the organisation. “Our participation in this event is about reaffirming that goal and standing in solidarity with every survivor and every grieving family.”

CANSA’s watchdog function ensures that emerging data from cancer research directly informs public health policy and service delivery. This includes adapting health campaigns based on scientific findings and responding to the needs of marginalised communities with targeted interventions.

Cancer Surveillance and Collaboration at the Forefront

Since 1986, the NCR has been at the helm of pathology-based cancer surveillance in South Africa. By collecting data from histology, cytology, and bone marrow samples, the Registry compiles annual cancer incidence reports that guide both public health decisions and research initiatives.

This collaboration with civil society groups like Living with Cancer SA and CANSA reflects a growing trend toward inclusive public health responses that centre survivors and grassroots voices.

Looking ahead, the organisations involved in Tuesday’s event aim to roll out several initiatives during Cancer Survivors Month. These include survivor-led public forums, educational drives, community support walks, and advocacy campaigns to promote access to screening and treatment services.

A Shared Commitment to Change

The launch of Cancer Survivors Month is not just ceremonial — it is a renewed commitment to transforming how South Africa approaches cancer care. By uniting survivors, families, advocates, healthcare professionals, and researchers, the initiative paints a hopeful future grounded in collaboration, compassion, and accountability.

As the ribbon statue now stands tall at the NICD, so too do the stories of survival, the memories of those lost, and the unwavering resolve to fight cancer together.