Sudan's Cholera Crisis: A Health System Overwhelmed

Sudan is facing a severe cholera outbreak with 172 dead and over 2,500 infected. Khartoum and Omdurman are the most affected locations. Médecins Sans Frontières warns that existing health facilities are overwhelmed. The outbreak follows ongoing conflict and humanitarian challenges in the region.

Updated: 27-05-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:14 IST
A significant cholera outbreak in Sudan has led to 172 fatalities and more than 2,500 infections last week, according to official reports. Health facilities are under extreme stress, underscoring the country's fragile state amid enduring conflict and humanitarian emergencies.

The capital, Khartoum, and its neighboring city, Omdurman, have reported the majority of cases, but the provinces of North Kordofan, Sennar, Gazira, White Nile, and Nile River are also affected. Health Minister Haitham Ibrahim highlighted the exacerbation due to returning residents straining the city's diminished water resources.

Joyce Bakker of Doctors Without Borders confirmed that treatment centers are overwhelmed, emphasizing the dire need for a coalition response involving expanded sanitation and healthcare support. The cholera crisis compounds the country's ongoing health, humanitarian, and political crises, attributed to longstanding internal conflicts.

