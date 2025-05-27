Left Menu

CDC Shifts COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendations for Pregnant Women and Children

The CDC no longer recommends routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, aiming to align with government goals. Despite evidence of the vaccine's safety, the adjusted guidelines coincide with changes in the U.S. health system and future plans for new clinical trials for annual boosters.

Updated: 27-05-2025 21:13 IST
CDC Shifts COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendations for Pregnant Women and Children
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its vaccination recommendations, stopping the routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, as revealed by U.S. health regulators on Tuesday.

In a video statement, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal vaccine skeptic, announced the recent updates to the CDC's immunization schedule. Kennedy, influential in the overhaul of the national health system, aligns these changes with President Donald Trump's objectives to reduce federal oversight significantly.

The CDC's previous guidelines encouraged vaccination for everyone over six months, citing extensive studies. However, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary indicated a lack of necessity for healthy kids. This update comes as the U.S. FDA considers requiring new clinical trials for annual boosters for healthy people under 65.

