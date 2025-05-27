CDC Shifts COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendations for Pregnant Women and Children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revised its vaccination recommendations, stopping the routine COVID-19 vaccinations for pregnant women and healthy children, as revealed by U.S. health regulators on Tuesday.

In a video statement, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal vaccine skeptic, announced the recent updates to the CDC's immunization schedule. Kennedy, influential in the overhaul of the national health system, aligns these changes with President Donald Trump's objectives to reduce federal oversight significantly.

The CDC's previous guidelines encouraged vaccination for everyone over six months, citing extensive studies. However, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary indicated a lack of necessity for healthy kids. This update comes as the U.S. FDA considers requiring new clinical trials for annual boosters for healthy people under 65.