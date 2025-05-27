Left Menu

Karnataka's Covid-19 Measures: A Glimpse of Resilience

Karnataka witnessed 36 new Covid-19 cases, increasing the active count to 100. The state's positivity rate is 9.44% from 381 tests conducted. Health Minister emphasized precautionary measures while assuring no need for public panic as safety protocols are reinforced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total active cases to 100. The health department's bulletin noted a positivity rate of 9.44% in the last 24 hours from 381 tests, including 361 RTPCR tests.

In response to the situation, Karnataka's Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced that all doctors and healthcare workers have been instructed to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

Assuring the public, Minister Patil emphasized that there is no need to panic, as the government has proactively implemented necessary safety measures to manage the spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

