Karnataka's Covid-19 Measures: A Glimpse of Resilience

Karnataka reported 36 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total active cases to 100. The health department's bulletin noted a positivity rate of 9.44% in the last 24 hours from 381 tests, including 361 RTPCR tests.

In response to the situation, Karnataka's Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil announced that all doctors and healthcare workers have been instructed to wear masks as a precautionary measure.

Assuring the public, Minister Patil emphasized that there is no need to panic, as the government has proactively implemented necessary safety measures to manage the spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)