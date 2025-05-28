Left Menu

FSSAI Intensifies War on Obesity with State-Level Initiatives

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged States and Union Territories to boost public awareness and take definitive actions against obesity following the Prime Minister's call to reduce oil consumption. Notably, initiatives include the implementation of 'sugar boards' in schools to promote healthier dietary habits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 13:09 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:09 IST
In an effort to combat the rising issue of obesity, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has called upon States and Union Territories to enhance public awareness efforts. This initiative is a direct response to the Prime Minister's recent appeal for a healthier nation through a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption.

The issue was discussed during the 47th Central Advisory Committee meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the need for concrete measures and strategies to address obesity at a grassroots level. The meeting stressed the importance of States and UTs scaling up comprehensive efforts to curb this public health concern.

A noteworthy focus was the establishment of 'sugar boards' in schools, a directive from the Central Board of Secondary Education, aimed at significantly reducing sugar consumption among children. FSSAI committed to providing support to States in implementing these initiatives effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

