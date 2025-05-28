COVID Spike in Patna: Health System on Alert
Four new COVID-19 cases in Patna raise the total number to 10. Authorities assure that infections are mild and protocols are being followed. District Magistrate Singh emphasizes preparedness, urging the public to stay vigilant. National rise in cases continues, though most are mild and recover at home.
In Patna, four additional people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the city to 10, according to an official announcement on Wednesday.
Chandrashekhar Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna, confirmed that all patients exhibit mild symptoms and are under careful monitoring. Singh assured that all necessary health protocols are being strictly adhered to.
Singh urged the public to remain vigilant but not alarmed, highlighting that the health system is well-prepared to manage the situation. Government hospitals have been directed to maintain readiness, ensuring the availability of essential resources like beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines. This development comes as COVID-19 cases are witnessing a nationwide uptick, with most patients experiencing minor symptoms and recovering at home.
