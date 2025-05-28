Long Covid in Children: Unique Symptoms Uncovered

In a recent study, researchers have identified specific symptoms associated with long Covid in infants and young children, providing a clearer understanding of its impacts on these age groups. Infants under two often experience trouble sleeping, fussiness, poor appetite, stuffy noses, and coughs. Meanwhile, children aged three to five are reportedly affected by dry cough and tiredness.

Co-first author Tanayott Thaweethai from Massachusetts General Hospital emphasizes the importance of these findings, noting the distinct variations in symptoms across different age groups. The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, is part of the US National Institutes of Health's 'RECOVER' initiative aimed at deciphering long Covid's lingering effects.

This research adds to prior analyses that found older children exhibit brain- and stomach-related symptoms, while teenagers have more adult-like symptoms. The study involved 472 infants and 539 preschoolers, tracking symptoms over 90 days post-Covid infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)