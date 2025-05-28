Left Menu

Long Covid in Children: Unique Symptoms Uncovered

A study highlights unique long Covid symptoms affecting infants and young children. Infants experience sleep issues and fussiness, while preschoolers show dry cough and tiredness. The research, part of the NIH's RECOVER initiative, indicates varying symptom patterns compared to adults and older children.

Updated: 28-05-2025 17:26 IST
Long Covid in Children: Unique Symptoms Uncovered
In a recent study, researchers have identified specific symptoms associated with long Covid in infants and young children, providing a clearer understanding of its impacts on these age groups. Infants under two often experience trouble sleeping, fussiness, poor appetite, stuffy noses, and coughs. Meanwhile, children aged three to five are reportedly affected by dry cough and tiredness.

Co-first author Tanayott Thaweethai from Massachusetts General Hospital emphasizes the importance of these findings, noting the distinct variations in symptoms across different age groups. The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, is part of the US National Institutes of Health's 'RECOVER' initiative aimed at deciphering long Covid's lingering effects.

This research adds to prior analyses that found older children exhibit brain- and stomach-related symptoms, while teenagers have more adult-like symptoms. The study involved 472 infants and 539 preschoolers, tracking symptoms over 90 days post-Covid infection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

