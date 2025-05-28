Delhi's Healthcare Leap: New Genetics and NAT Facilities Launched

The Delhi government is poised to enhance its healthcare infrastructure with the inauguration of two specialized medical units at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. On Thursday, a medical genetics ward and a nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT) facility will officially open to the public, marking a significant advancement in the capital's healthcare system.

Scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Singh, the event underscores the government's commitment to modernizing healthcare provisions. According to officials, these additions aim to integrate advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies into public hospitals, catering to more sophisticated healthcare needs of residents.

The newly introduced Medical Genetics Ward will focus on the diagnosis, treatment, and counseling for genetic disorders, while the NAT facility will enhance infection detection capabilities for conditions like HIV and hepatitis in donated blood, ensuring increased safety in blood transfusion procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)