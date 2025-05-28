Left Menu

Delhi's Healthcare Leap: New Genetics and NAT Facilities Launched

The Delhi government will open a medical genetics ward and a NAT facility at LNJP Hospital. These new units aim to boost public healthcare by offering advanced diagnostic and treatment options, including genetic disorder support and improved infection detection capabilities for safer blood transfusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:43 IST
Delhi's Healthcare Leap: New Genetics and NAT Facilities Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is poised to enhance its healthcare infrastructure with the inauguration of two specialized medical units at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital. On Thursday, a medical genetics ward and a nucleic acid amplification testing (NAT) facility will officially open to the public, marking a significant advancement in the capital's healthcare system.

Scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Singh, the event underscores the government's commitment to modernizing healthcare provisions. According to officials, these additions aim to integrate advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies into public hospitals, catering to more sophisticated healthcare needs of residents.

The newly introduced Medical Genetics Ward will focus on the diagnosis, treatment, and counseling for genetic disorders, while the NAT facility will enhance infection detection capabilities for conditions like HIV and hepatitis in donated blood, ensuring increased safety in blood transfusion procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025