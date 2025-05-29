Left Menu

Trump Administration Halts Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Contract

The Trump administration has canceled a contract with Moderna for late-stage development of a human bird flu vaccine. Previously, the Biden administration and HHS had awarded Moderna substantial funding for developing this and other vaccines. Moderna is now exploring alternatives after losing a key potential revenue source.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 04:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has abruptly canceled a contract with Moderna for the late-stage development of a human bird flu vaccine. This announcement was made by the pharmaceutical company on Wednesday, noting the contract also included the option for vaccine purchase.

In January, efforts had been propelled by the Biden administration granting $590 million to Moderna to further develop the bird flu vaccine and fund expansion of clinical studies for multiple influenza subtypes. Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded an additional $176 million for the vaccine's final development stages.

With bird flu affecting 70 people over the past year, mostly farm workers, this decision cuts off what experts deem an effective combat measure. As People consider next steps, Moderna plans to seek alternatives for the vaccine's late-stage development to compensate for declining COVID vaccine revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

