Trump Administration Halts Moderna's Bird Flu Vaccine Contract

The Trump administration has abruptly canceled a contract with Moderna for the late-stage development of a human bird flu vaccine. This announcement was made by the pharmaceutical company on Wednesday, noting the contract also included the option for vaccine purchase.

In January, efforts had been propelled by the Biden administration granting $590 million to Moderna to further develop the bird flu vaccine and fund expansion of clinical studies for multiple influenza subtypes. Last year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded an additional $176 million for the vaccine's final development stages.

With bird flu affecting 70 people over the past year, mostly farm workers, this decision cuts off what experts deem an effective combat measure. As People consider next steps, Moderna plans to seek alternatives for the vaccine's late-stage development to compensate for declining COVID vaccine revenue.

