Left Menu

Global Bond Market Shifts: Japan's Balancing Act

Foreign investors have been selling Japanese long-term bonds due to inflation and interest rate concerns, according to Japan's Ministry of Finance data. This trend coincides with strong selling pressures on global long-dated bonds. Meanwhile, foreign investments in Japanese stocks remain robust, contrasting with reduced purchases in foreign long-term bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:44 IST
Global Bond Market Shifts: Japan's Balancing Act
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Foreign investors have continued to offload Japanese long-term bonds for the fourth consecutive week, driven by inflationary fears and interest rate changes, as indicated by Japan's Ministry of Finance data. A net 334.4 billion yen, equivalent to $2.3 billion, was withdrawn, marking a persistent trend in developed markets.

Globally, long-dated bonds are experiencing pressure, with Japan witnessing substantial sell-offs amid central bank adjustments and political discourse on stimulus. The yields for Japan's 30- and 40-year government bonds have peaked, affecting ultra-long debt demand and prompting discussions on shifting bond issuance to shorter maturities.

Conversely, Japanese equities have sustained foreign interest for eight weeks, with a net 309.3 billion yen infused into domestic stocks. However, Japanese investors' acquisitions of foreign long-term bonds have significantly reduced, with only 92 billion yen invested, contrasting with a previous 2.83 trillion yen figure. Moreover, Japan's domestic investors reported a second week of net withdrawals in overseas equity markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025