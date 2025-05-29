Global Bond Market Shifts: Japan's Balancing Act

Foreign investors have continued to offload Japanese long-term bonds for the fourth consecutive week, driven by inflationary fears and interest rate changes, as indicated by Japan's Ministry of Finance data. A net 334.4 billion yen, equivalent to $2.3 billion, was withdrawn, marking a persistent trend in developed markets.

Globally, long-dated bonds are experiencing pressure, with Japan witnessing substantial sell-offs amid central bank adjustments and political discourse on stimulus. The yields for Japan's 30- and 40-year government bonds have peaked, affecting ultra-long debt demand and prompting discussions on shifting bond issuance to shorter maturities.

Conversely, Japanese equities have sustained foreign interest for eight weeks, with a net 309.3 billion yen infused into domestic stocks. However, Japanese investors' acquisitions of foreign long-term bonds have significantly reduced, with only 92 billion yen invested, contrasting with a previous 2.83 trillion yen figure. Moreover, Japan's domestic investors reported a second week of net withdrawals in overseas equity markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)