Controversy Erupts Over Non-Existent Studies in Children's Health Report

A U.S. government report on children's health has come under scrutiny for citing non-existent scientific studies. The Make America Healthy Again Commission's report, linked to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, faces criticism as errors in citations have been attributed to 'formatting issues' by the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 07:00 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 07:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An official U.S. government report examining the health of American children has raised significant controversy due to its reliance on scientific studies that do not exist, according to media reports and several cited study authors on Thursday.

The contentious report, produced by the Make America Healthy Again Commission and linked to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, was released last week. It attributes chronic illnesses in American children to factors like processed food, chemicals, stress, and overprescription, citing 500 studies as evidence.

Digital news outlet NOTUS uncovered multiple citation errors, including non-existent studies and broken links. The White House, via spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, attributed these errors to 'formatting issues' and stated that a corrected report version is now available online.

